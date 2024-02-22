Meet the CTOs from +$10 bln companies at Techsylvania 2024

News from Companies

Techsylvania, the leading tech & business conference in Eastern Europe, is thrilled to announce the launch of Techsylvania 2024, scheduled for June 26-27 in Cluj-Napoca, promising an even more exceptional experience than its groundbreaking predecessor.

Techsylvania has firmly established itself as a hub for cutting-edge technology, thought-provoking discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Building on the success of the previous edition, Techsylvania 2024 is poised to exceed all expectations, providing attendees with exceptional opportunities to connect, learn, and be inspired.

Event Highlights:

Visionary Voices : Renowned industry leaders and visionaries will share their insights on the latest trends and future advancements in the tech landscape.

: Renowned industry leaders and visionaries will share their insights on the latest trends and future advancements in the tech landscape. Panel Discussions : Engage in thought-provoking discussions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence to cybersecurity.

: Engage in thought-provoking discussions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence to cybersecurity. Startup Alley : Witness the birth of the next big thing as promising startups showcase their groundbreaking ideas.

: Witness the birth of the next big thing as promising startups showcase their groundbreaking ideas. Networking Hub : Schedule 1:1 meetings and connect with like-minded professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the globe.

: Schedule 1:1 meetings and connect with like-minded professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the globe. Workshop Wonderland: Dive deep into emerging technologies with hands-on workshops led by industry experts.

Check the first confirmed speakers of 2024

Shai Shalev-Shwartz - CTO of Mobileye , recognized by AI Magazine as one of the 100 most influential researchers worldwide.

Cosmin Nicolaescu - CTO of Bre x, the driving force behind engineering at Brex with a rich background in financial technology.

Daniel Hulme - Chief AI Officer at WPP, a globally recognized expert in AI and investor in Emerging Technologies.

What Awaits You at Techsylvania 2024

Techsylvania 2024 promises two days of conference with over 40 renowned speakers, hands-on workshops, Q&A sessions, and startup-focused events. Business networking opportunities abound in the B2B Matchmaking Area and Executive Roundtables, where participants can discuss industry trends and collaborate with top professionals.

Discount Alert: Tech15 - Your Code to Exclusive Savings!

To celebrate the launch of Techsylvania 2024, readers can enjoy an extra 15% off the Early Bird Prices by using the code Tech15 when purchasing tickets at techsylvania.com/tickets .

Don't miss this chance to be part of the future of technology at a discounted rate!

Beyond the Conference: A Week of Tech Delight

In addition to the main conference, Techsylvania 2024 will host a series of live events from June 24th to 30th, offering participants opportunities to connect with professionals, relax, or deepen their knowledge.

Techsylvania 2024 is not just a conference; it's a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the limitless potential of technology. Join us for an unforgettable experience that will shape the future of the tech landscape.

Techsylvania is the largest technology growth platform in Romania and one of the most significant technology events in Eastern Europe. Specialists from all over the world discuss revolutionary ideas in a space that facilitates valuable interactions between large companies in Romania, entrepreneurs, startups, and investment funds. The event was created in 2014 by Oana Petruș and Vlad Ciurcă. The number of participants in the event increases annually, with over 5,000 participants present at the last edition.

