RO healthcare group MedLife acquires clinics in Craiova, Cluj

MedLife has acquired the full stake in Policlinica Sfântul Ilie in Craiova and a stake of 51% in Union Medical Clinic in Cluj, the healthcare group announced.

The two companies will be integrated into MedLife's Sfânta Maria network, which addresses patients who access services under the National Health Insurance House (NHIH).

Present on the local market since 2000, Policlinica Sfântul Ilie is one of the first private clinics in Craiova. It offers medical specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, physiotherapy, occupational medicine, neurology, obstetrics-gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry and psychology. In 2022, the company recorded a turnover of RON 2.8 million.

Union Medical Clinic has over ten years of experience in the Cluj market. It covers 21 medical specialties including cardiology, dermatovenerology, diabetes and nutrition, endocrinology, family medicine, neurology, obstetrics-gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, psychology and urology. The turnover recorded by Union Medical Clinic in 2022 amounted to RON 7.6 million.

"We continue to invest in Sfânta Maria Network, the second brand of MedLife Group, through which we respond to the needs of patients who wish to benefit, particularly from services under the state health insurance regime (NHIH). By acquiring Policlinica Sfântul Ilie and the majority stake in Union Medical Clinic, we strengthen our presence at the national level, Sfânta Maria network being already active in 12 counties in the country: Bucharest, Brăila, Galați, Bacău, Iași, Timiș, Sibiu, Vrancea, Prahova, Argeș, Dolj and Cluj, "Dorin Preda, Executive Director of MedLife Group, said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

