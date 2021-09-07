Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian medical imagery network Medima reaches six units

09 July 2021
The medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, is expanding and opening a clinic in Sibiu after an investment of EUR 3 mln.

This is the sixth unit operated by Medima at a national level, the company's goal being to reach a network of 15 clinics in the coming years.

"Our primary focus is oncology patients, as their number is growing nationally. Thus, in the Medima centre in Sibiu, we brought together all the resources - top technology and a medical team with valuable expertise, to contribute to the early detection of as many cancer cases as possible and successful recovery. In addition to the oncology area, our doctors cover the entire range of PET-CT, MRI, CT and ultrasound examinations," explained Vlad Ardeleanu, CEO of Medima Health, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In September 2020, the company was taken over by the private equity fund Morphosis Capital. After the takeover, the shareholders of Medima included doctor Gheorghe Iana, former medical director in the clinics, and Vlad Ardeleanu, who is responsible for the expansion and construction of the Medina Health brand in Romania and internationally, from the position of general manager.

(Photo source: Facebook/Medima Health)

Normal
 

