Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district

Lithuanian group Apex Alliance Hotel Management opened the first hotel in Romania under the Courtyard by Marriott brand on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

The four-star hotel, which required an investment of EUR 22.5 million, is located in Bucharest’s main business district (Barbu Vacarescu – Pipera), where some of the biggest international companies operating in Romania have their headquarters.

“We target the business segment, entrepreneurs and trailblazers. Our clients value creativity, seeing new places and situations as opportunities to develop new ideas. Passionate about what they do, determined and success-oriented, Courtyard by Marriott’s guests see traveling as an opportunity to accelerate their development, and we want to support them with the necessary framework on this personal and professional journey,” said Adrian Adam, General Manager of the Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca.

The building of the hotel took 3 years including the design phase. Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca has 259 rooms, which are equipped with desks, secondary lights and ergonomic chairs, making them a comfortable workspace. The hotel also has 7 conference rooms, which can accommodate a total of 538 people, and a premium casual restaurant – Solt Dining – whose menu is inspired by the New Nordic cuisine.

The average length of stay at the Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca is estimated at 2 nights and the average occupancy rate is expected to reach 60% in the next months. Prices start at a promotional rate of EUR 70 per room, to be aligned with the market in the following months.

“The Romanian hotel market is constantly growing and we can see an increase in both the accommodation offer and the number of tourists. The demand is high,” said Adrian Adam.

Apex Alliance will open two more hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Romania in the next year. The group also owns the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Bucharest’s Old Town, which is currently on sale.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)