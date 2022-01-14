Medicover acquires Polaris Medical hospital in Cluj-Napoca

Medicover, a leading provider of private medical services in Romania, announced on January 13 that it acquired Polaris Medical in Cluj-Napoca, one of the country’s largest private medical recovery hospitals.

Medicover plans to invest over EUR 8 million in the hospital in the coming years to turn it “into a multidisciplinary hospital for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with acute conditions,” said Dr Florinela Cirstina, General Manager of Medicover Romania.

Following the transaction, Medicover will hold the majority stake in Polaris Medical. Dr Ovidiu Gogu Cacuci, the founder of Pelican Hospital Oradea, which Medicover took over in 2018, will be a partner in the project.

Polaris is one of the largest private hospitals nationwide, with almost 200 beds available for patients and over 20 outpatient medical specialities. In the future, it will also collaborate with the two Medicover clinics in Cluj-Napoca.

Medicover Romania is part of Medicover, an international medical and diagnostic services company established in 1995. In Romania, the healthcare provider runs a network of 25 clinics in Bucharest and other cities, three general hospitals in the capital, Oradea and Craiova, 28 on-site offices, and over 250 partner medical units.

(Photo source: the company)