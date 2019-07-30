Romania's Interior Ministry to have new medical, search-and-rescue helicopters

A framework agreement for the supply of light helicopters, suitably equipped for medical and search-and-rescue operations in the mountains or hard to reach areas was signed on Monday, July 29, at the headquarters of the Romanian government.

The project is financed from European funds, is valid for a period of 48 months, and targets the purchase of 10 helicopters for medical and search-and-rescue operations, the government announced in a press release. In a first stage, the government will purchase four such helicopters, with the rest being delivered at a later date.

The contract was signed by Brigadier General Dan-Paul Iamandi from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, Commander Catalin-Paul Dache from the General Aviation Inspectorate, and Radu Homorozeanu, the commercial director of Airbus Helicopters Romania.

The government said that the Vision 2020 Project is funded by the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme and targets the purchase of intervention technology aimed at reducing the emergency response time and at ensuring a rapid and efficient response of the intervention crews. The project targets three levels of development by acquiring technology to support aviation, terrestrial and maritime interventions.

The Romanian Ministry of Interior, through its air operator - the General Aviation Inspectorate - currently has 22 aircraft, respectively 20 helicopters and 2 airplanes. This only covers 56% of the total level of insurance provided in the ministry’s 2010-2020 Strategy of aviation development.

Of the ministry’s 14 light helicopters, only 10 are intended for medical missions and none of them are equipped for search-and-rescue missions, respectively rescue missions in the mountains, maritime areas or hard to reach areas.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)