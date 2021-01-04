Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:28
Business

Mazars/Mergermarket: inbound M&A deals in RO double to EUR 1.7 bln in 2020

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of inbound merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in Romania shrank by 27% to 40 deals, but their value more than doubled to EUR 1.7 billion in 2020, according to a report compiled by consultancy firm Mazars in partnership with Mergermarket.

Much of this total was due to the largest deal of the year, which was the Australian group Macquarie's acquisition of the Romanian assets of the Czech energy company CEZ for EUR 1 bln.

Romania's total M&A market in 2020 is estimated at between EUR 3 bln (KPMG) and EUR 4.9 bln (PwC) - with Deloitte Romania providing a more flexible estimate somewhere in-between (EUR 3.7-4.3 bln).

As opposed to summing up all the deals under the category of M&A, such as the other estimates, Mazars' estimate of the inbound M&A deals provides insights into the activity of foreign investors taking over (or merging with) local targets. The more general definition also includes internal M&A deals.

The expansion of the inbound M&A market in Romania follows a rather positive dynamic in the region. In Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), M&A transactions reached EUR 49.2 billion, up 11% year-on-year. However, excluding Russia, the largest economy included in the region, the increase was 28%. The number of transactions decreased by 16%, to a total of 648 transactions.

(Photo: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:28
Business

Mazars/Mergermarket: inbound M&A deals in RO double to EUR 1.7 bln in 2020

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of inbound merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in Romania shrank by 27% to 40 deals, but their value more than doubled to EUR 1.7 billion in 2020, according to a report compiled by consultancy firm Mazars in partnership with Mergermarket.

Much of this total was due to the largest deal of the year, which was the Australian group Macquarie's acquisition of the Romanian assets of the Czech energy company CEZ for EUR 1 bln.

Romania's total M&A market in 2020 is estimated at between EUR 3 bln (KPMG) and EUR 4.9 bln (PwC) - with Deloitte Romania providing a more flexible estimate somewhere in-between (EUR 3.7-4.3 bln).

As opposed to summing up all the deals under the category of M&A, such as the other estimates, Mazars' estimate of the inbound M&A deals provides insights into the activity of foreign investors taking over (or merging with) local targets. The more general definition also includes internal M&A deals.

The expansion of the inbound M&A market in Romania follows a rather positive dynamic in the region. In Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), M&A transactions reached EUR 49.2 billion, up 11% year-on-year. However, excluding Russia, the largest economy included in the region, the increase was 28%. The number of transactions decreased by 16%, to a total of 648 transactions.

(Photo: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people