Mazarine gets EUR 20 mln from parent group after taking over nine oil fields in Romania

Dutch oil company Mazarine Carpathia BV, the onshore arm of Carlyle Group in Romania (with Black Sea Oil and gas focusing on the offshore fields), has brought almost EUR 20 million worth of new capital in its Romanian subsidiary, Mazarine Energy Romania.

The money were transferred in the same month when the Competition Council approved the transaction through which Mazarine took over nine oil and gas deposits in Romania from OMV Petrom, Profit.ro reported. Mazarine specializes in the exploitation of mature deposits, something that OMV Petrom will increasingly have in its portfolio as the onshore reserves deplete.

Thus, in the last part of February 2019, the capital of Mazarine Energy Romania increased by EUR 19.6 million, to EUR 47 million, by cash contribution of the sole associate Mazarine Carpathia BV. Earlier the same month, the Competition Council authorized the deal last autumn by which Mazarine Energy took over from OMV Petrom nine hydrocarbon deposits in the Moineşti Zemeş area with a cumulative crude oil and gas production of about 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which is the equivalent of 1% of Petrom's daily production.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)