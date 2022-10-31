People

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, to visit Romania in January

31 October 2022
Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, will come to Bucharest at the end of January to promote her book A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, which has been translated into Romanian.

At 22, Maye married engineer Errol Musk and soon became pregnant with Elon. After the divorce a few years later, Maye found herself a 31-year-old single mother with three children (Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca) to raise. She struggled with poverty, weight issues, and ageism in the modeling industry.

In A Woman Makes a Plan, Maye shares experiences from her life conveying hard-earned wisdom on career, family, health, and adventure. Published in 2019, the book was also translated into Romanian in 2021 and published by ACT and Politon.

A model by trade, Maye Musk is 74, and was the oldest person to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Breaking age barriers is something that Maye Musk knows well. In 2011, she posed nude for Time magazine’s health issue. Maye then became Covergirl’s oldest spokesmodel at age 69 and also appeared in Beyoncé's “Haunted” music video at age 65.

The event will be held at Sala Palatului in the capital, after which Maye Musk will travel to Sofia and Istanbul for similar events, according to AlephNews.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dwong19 | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
1

