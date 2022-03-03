Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation joins efforts to help refugee families from Ukraine

The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation announced that it launched the Aid For Refugees project aimed at offering support to refugee families arriving in Romania in search of safety for their children. Aid For Refugees means shelter, food and guidance for vulnerable families in need of short-term support, either in transit or in search of a medium or long-term residential solution.

“Because of the crisis caused by the violent invasion, tens of thousands of Ukrainians migrated to Romania, and among them are many children accompanied by mothers and grandparents, facing cold, fatigue, hunger and uncertainty,” the organization said.

Under this project, accommodation and a warm meal are provided in partner hotel units in Bucharest during March-April. Plus, the Foundation also offers social counselling and facilitates medical services, psychological counselling or other resources needed by refugees.

“In order to support as many vulnerable families as possible during this crisis, the Foundation aims to mobilize a network of various social and support services, building on partnerships with institutions, NGOs, volunteers, donor contributions and sponsors. The first provider to join the humanitarian project is Casa Siqua, one of the Foundation’s traditional partners,” the NGO said.

“The needs identified among refugee families with children include accommodation, hot meals, clothing, personal care products, medical products, childcare, translation services, psychological support and guidance for the following steps,” it added.

Individuals, companies and other funders are invited to participate in this human solidarity effort. Online donations can be made here.

The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation is a non-governmental organization that supports children, young people and the elderly through sustainable interventions. It was established in 1990 by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, together with her father, King Michael.

