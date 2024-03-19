Mara Roman takes over as interim head of European Commission Representation in Romania

Mara Roman recently took over as the interim head of the European Commission Representation in Romania after former head Ramona Chiriac announced she would run for the European Parliament.

Roman worked at the Representation since 2020, becoming deputy head in 2022 and leading the institution’s political department, according to a press release cited by News.ro.

Mara Roman began her career in the field of international relations, being part of the Romanian diplomatic service from 2006 to 2009. A graduate in Political Science and European Studies, she holds a double degree from the Faculty of European Studies at Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca and the Institute of Political Science at Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster.

According to the European Commission's press release, Mara Roman has been a European official since 2010 and has significant experience in interinstitutional affairs and political communication, holding positions as coordinator of relations with the European Parliament and the Council of the EU in the Directorates-General for Energy and Transport between 2010 and 2017. From 2017 to 2020, she was the team leader for coordinating energy policy within the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission.

Ramona Chiriac, the head of the European Commission Representation in Romania, announced last week that she was to run in the elections for the European Parliament at the top of the list of the governing PSD-PNL alliance. She took an unpaid leave for personal reasons, with Mara Roman, the deputy head of the European Commission Representation in Romania, taking over her duties.

(Photo source: Romania.representation.ec.europa.eu)