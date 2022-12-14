Manuscrito: New Romanian handwriting app for kids is looking for testers

Manuscrito, a new Romanian app for tablets that helps kids improve their handwriting in an interactive way, is looking for 500 people to try its beta version and provide feedback and suggestions for product improvements.

The app, which provides instant feedback using Artificial Intelligence algorithms, is created by a team of six students from Cluj.

The idea of Manuscrito was born in November of last year, and since then has continued growing and won a series of important national and international competitions. At the beginning of 2023, the team is preparing the beta release of the application, a variant preceding the official launch.

The beta version is dedicated to product testing and improvement. The Manuscrito team thus wants to get feedback and optimization suggestions directly from the main users of the application, namely children between 5-8 years old. Parents, educators, and teachers who want to sign up for testing the application with their little ones can do it here.

“We want to change the way children learn handwriting, and for that, we need to be as close as possible to them, parents and teachers, to improve the app, responding directly to the needs of the little ones. The first users, the ones we invite to test the app, have the chance to leave their mark on the future of the product through feedback that will form the basis of the next iterations of the Manuscrito app,” said Tudor Tișe, Chief Executive Officer, Manuscrito.

Children can use the app to practice handwriting at home, independently, without the need for adult supervision: through recreational activities and with the help of Rito the penguin, the main character of the application. Manuscrito can also be used without being connected to the Internet, which means it can also be used by kids in isolated areas, thus contributing to the decrease of illiteracy in Romania.

Manuscrito is one of the three winning startups of the 2022 edition of Innovators for Children, the annual accelerator dedicated to educational technological solutions, funded with EUR 8,000.

In 2022, Manuscrito also won the prize for the best educational application in Europe, Africa and the Middle East at the Microsoft Imagine Cup, the grand prize at the Innovation Labs final, is a winner of the Cluj-Napoca Innovation and Experimentation Fund and a participant in the Madrid final of the NTT Global eAwards contest and the Berlin final of the Stage Two contest.

