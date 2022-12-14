Tech

Manuscrito: New Romanian handwriting app for kids is looking for testers

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Manuscrito, a new Romanian app for tablets that helps kids improve their handwriting in an interactive way, is looking for 500 people to try its beta version and provide feedback and suggestions for product improvements.

The app, which provides instant feedback using Artificial Intelligence algorithms, is created by a team of six students from Cluj.

The idea of Manuscrito was born in November of last year, and since then has continued growing and won a series of important national and international competitions. At the beginning of 2023, the team is preparing the beta release of the application, a variant preceding the official launch.

The beta version is dedicated to product testing and improvement. The Manuscrito team thus wants to get feedback and optimization suggestions directly from the main users of the application, namely children between 5-8 years old. Parents, educators, and teachers who want to sign up for testing the application with their little ones can do it here.

“We want to change the way children learn handwriting, and for that, we need to be as close as possible to them, parents and teachers, to improve the app, responding directly to the needs of the little ones. The first users, the ones we invite to test the app, have the chance to leave their mark on the future of the product through feedback that will form the basis of the next iterations of the Manuscrito app,” said Tudor Tișe, Chief Executive Officer, Manuscrito.

Children can use the app to practice handwriting at home, independently, without the need for adult supervision: through recreational activities and with the help of Rito the penguin, the main character of the application. Manuscrito can also be used without being connected to the Internet, which means it can also be used by kids in isolated areas, thus contributing to the decrease of illiteracy in Romania.

Manuscrito is one of the three winning startups of the 2022 edition of Innovators for Children, the annual accelerator dedicated to educational technological solutions, funded with EUR 8,000.

In 2022, Manuscrito also won the prize for the best educational application in Europe, Africa and the Middle East at the Microsoft Imagine Cup, the grand prize at the Innovation Labs final, is a winner of the Cluj-Napoca Innovation and Experimentation Fund and a participant in the Madrid final of the NTT Global eAwards contest and the Berlin final of the Stage Two contest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Manuscrito: New Romanian handwriting app for kids is looking for testers

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Manuscrito, a new Romanian app for tablets that helps kids improve their handwriting in an interactive way, is looking for 500 people to try its beta version and provide feedback and suggestions for product improvements.

The app, which provides instant feedback using Artificial Intelligence algorithms, is created by a team of six students from Cluj.

The idea of Manuscrito was born in November of last year, and since then has continued growing and won a series of important national and international competitions. At the beginning of 2023, the team is preparing the beta release of the application, a variant preceding the official launch.

The beta version is dedicated to product testing and improvement. The Manuscrito team thus wants to get feedback and optimization suggestions directly from the main users of the application, namely children between 5-8 years old. Parents, educators, and teachers who want to sign up for testing the application with their little ones can do it here.

“We want to change the way children learn handwriting, and for that, we need to be as close as possible to them, parents and teachers, to improve the app, responding directly to the needs of the little ones. The first users, the ones we invite to test the app, have the chance to leave their mark on the future of the product through feedback that will form the basis of the next iterations of the Manuscrito app,” said Tudor Tișe, Chief Executive Officer, Manuscrito.

Children can use the app to practice handwriting at home, independently, without the need for adult supervision: through recreational activities and with the help of Rito the penguin, the main character of the application. Manuscrito can also be used without being connected to the Internet, which means it can also be used by kids in isolated areas, thus contributing to the decrease of illiteracy in Romania.

Manuscrito is one of the three winning startups of the 2022 edition of Innovators for Children, the annual accelerator dedicated to educational technological solutions, funded with EUR 8,000.

In 2022, Manuscrito also won the prize for the best educational application in Europe, Africa and the Middle East at the Microsoft Imagine Cup, the grand prize at the Innovation Labs final, is a winner of the Cluj-Napoca Innovation and Experimentation Fund and a participant in the Madrid final of the NTT Global eAwards contest and the Berlin final of the Stage Two contest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania