Mantor and Engineering 2K S.p.A redefined Industrial and Logistic Construction in Romania with the joint venture company Mantor E2K

News from Companies

Leading construction firm Mantor General Contractor has joined forces with Engineering 2K S.p.A, a renowned industrial and logistics construction company, to create Mantor E2K, a collaborative venture aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of industrial and logistic construction in Romania.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in both companies' legacies and promises groundbreaking solutions for the industry. Mantor E2K is born from the synergy of Mantor's expertise in high-end construction and Engineering 2K's cutting-edge logistic and industrial construction capabilities. The new entity is set to bring modern and sustainable solutions to industrial and logistic construction projects, setting a benchmark for excellence in the field.

„Mantor General Contractor has always been at the forefront of delivering quality construction services. This partnership with Engineering 2K aligns with our commitment to innovation and will enable us to provide unparalleled solutions in industrial and logistic construction”, stated Tomas Manjon, Mantor E2K member of the Board representing Mantor General Contactor.

„Engineering 2K S.p.A. expansion approach is always to be local. To be competitive, we never start from scratch, but we select our right partner from whom we learn and to whom we can transfer our knowledge (know-how) and cooperate. Engineering 2K S.p.A. strategic partnership with Mantor General Contractor S.R.L. started 4 years ago. Joining in partnership with Mantor allows us to combine our strengths and offer exceptional value to our customers in the Romanian industrial and logistics sectors", added Carlo Bellan, Mantor E2K member of the Board representing Engineering 2K.

“Despite the general perception and misconception, Romania is becoming one of the most interesting and strategically situated industrial and manufacturing Hub in Europe, being capable of producing high-quality goods, both for local and foreign markets, such as fashion, automotive, software and agricultural products.

During the last 5 years, the country has had a boom in terms of average salaries leading to higher internal consumption, energy, and production capability, together with the country’s well-known long-term strengths: positive energy balance, vast land, well-developed IT sector with one of the highest broadband speed in Europe, making it a good investment option for foreigners, who are willing to relocate their production base.

Thanks to the PNRR, which is a strategic plan that aims to modernize and improve the economy, making it more sustainable, innovative, and competitive, the Romanian infrastructure will soon be connected from Constanta Port directly to the existing Western Europe infrastructures, so one of the most important European corridors will be completed.

Taking into consideration all the facilities that Romania provides, Industries are guaranteed a high and fast return on their investments”, explained Mr. Bellan.

Mantor E2K delivered in 2022 one of the largest leather factories in Europe for a leading Italian fashion company, with an area of ​​over 12,000 sqm. The project built in Sibiu and signed by Architect Guido Canali combines a high level of design (laminated timber structure, circular beams, shed roof), extensive use of vegetation and natural light to provide the highest standards of working environment for over 500 employees.

In 2023 the company has been working on the expansion of an existing and fully operational steel plant owned by the Spanish multinational BAMESA, in Topoloveni (Arges). The design and construction project is fully managed by the company and it has over 4000 sqm. Considering the type of operation carried out in the factory, the project included, among other things, ensuring the improvement of the soil. Mantor E2K designed on top of it a special floor to withstand extremely high loads and uses a metal construction system for the structure, which is a way to decrease the environmental impact of the building.

The company became part of the European Group E2K present in Italy, France, Germany, and now in Romania. The Group is organised into independent national organisations, to offer the best possible support following local regulations and technical characteristics, guaranteeing a close relationship with its clients (Romanian market for Mantor E2k). This group project involves more than 200 people. A highly qualified international team ensures, day after day, that each project is carried out in compliance with exceptional professional standards.

Romania follows the other countries on the point of sustainability. Mantor E2K is committed to sustainable construction. The objective of the group strategy is to investigate the main variables on which it is possible to act in the design phase of a smart building in order to improve the sustainability of the warehouse and logistics.

The company has a dedicated department to help its clients obtain environmental labels and certifications such as BREEAM, and LEED.

Mantor E2K offers a comprehensive range of services, covering the entire spectrum of industrial and logistic construction. From concept and design to execution, the new entity aims to be a one-stop solution for clients.

About Mantor

Mantor General Contractor is a Romanian construction company with a Spanish shareholding. With more than 10 years of experience in the Romanian construction market, the company has been involved in many of the most important projects of recent years, acting as a developer, builder, or Property & Facility Manager. The company successfully delivered different types of projects such as residential condos, historical buildings, and industrial premises.

About Engineering2k

Engineering 2k is an Italian general contractor specializing in industrial and logistic buildings founded in 2000, providing turnkey solutions to a wide range of national and international clients (Amazon, DHL, etc).

The company is a leader in the Italian logistics construction market with more than 5 ml sqm built over the years. In the last decade, driven by its international strategic clients and after a successful expansion in Western Europe, firstly in Italy, followed by France and Germany, the company decided that it was the perfect time to expand its operations in Eastern Europe.

*This is a Press release.