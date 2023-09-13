ManpowerGroup: Romanian employers report positive hiring intentions for Q4

Romanian employers anticipate positive hiring activity for the last quarter of 2023, according to ManpowerGroup's latest Employment Outlook Survey. Increases in the total number of employees are expected in 7 of Romania's 8 regions, with companies in the manufacturing industry reporting the brightest outlook for the next three months.

The survey was conducted among 510 Romanian employers, part of a panel of 38,833 employers from 41 countries and territories.

With 35% of employers forecasting an increase in total hiring, 21% predicting a decrease and 39% expecting no change, the resulting Net Employment Outlook is +14% in Romania. After adjusting the data for seasonal variations, the Outlook stands at +18% - 2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter and 8 percentage points bigger year-on-year.

"Employers maintain a confident but cautious outlook on their hiring activity as they continue to grapple with the global economic slowdown and concerns about talent shortages, predicting continued pressure on the labor market. The results of the survey for Romania in the fourth quarter of 2023 show a positive forecast of employment intentions," said Miguel Trindade, Country Manager, ManpowerGroup Romania.

Employers in 7 of Romania's 8 regions expect increases in the total number of employees for the next quarter, while only one region, the South-East, anticipates staff reductions (-1%), the same report revealed. The most competitive region is the Center - with a Net Employment Outlook that stands at +30%.

At the same time, companies in eight out of nine industries analyzed in Romania anticipate an increase in total hiring in the fourth quarter of 2023. The manufacturing industry is the most competitive sector, as employers reported a Net Employment Outlook of +32% - 27 percentage points higher YoY.

Overall, employers across all 41 countries analyzed by ManpowerGroup reported net positive hiring intentions, with Outlooks ranging from +11% to 41% for the fourth quarter.

