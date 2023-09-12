Romanian company Chimcomplex consolidates management team with three new hires

Chimcomplex, the leading producer and supplier of vital chemicals in the region, recently announced the consolidation of its management team with three professionals with extensive experience in leading multinational companies in key industries.

The first is Răzvan Dogărelu, who has taken over the position of chief supply chain officer for the next four years. He has made “significant contributions to multinational companies active in agri-business and the aluminum industry,” the company notes, highlighting the new executive’s experience in various domains.

A graduate of ASE Bucharest and WU Business University Vienna, as well as multiple specializations in finance, procurement & negotiation, project management, people management, and leadership, “Dogărelu brings solid expertise and strategic vision to the Chimcomplex team,” the press release states.

The second executive brought on the Chimcomplex team is Calin Pop, now chief commercial officer for four years. “He brings with him over 30 years of commercial and general management experience in multinational companies such as P&G, Nestle, Philip Morris, and Borealis,” Chimcomplex said.

Finally, Adrian Constantin Volintiru takes over the position of energy director for a 4-year mandate. He previously held the position of CEO at Romgaz and held various leadership positions in organizations such as Hidroelectrica, Posta Romana, and Rompetrol, but also as secretary of state at the Ministry of Economy and president of the Authority for State Assets Management.

Chimcomplex (CRC), operates two industrial platforms in Onești and Râmnicu Vâlcea. The company reported a net profit of RON 49.65 million (EUR 10 mln) in the January-June 2023 period, down 67.7% from the same period last year. The turnover amounted to RON 790 mln (EUR 159.2 mln), down 34.7%, as operating revenues decreased by 42.5% to RON 757.8 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Chimcomplex on Facebook)