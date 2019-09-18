Newsroom
Young man shot in the head near shooting range in southern Romania town
18 September 2019
A 22-year-old man was shot in the head earlier this week on a street located at about 2 km from the shooting range in the town of Targu-Carbunesti, in Gorj county, where gendarmes were training.

The bullet that hit the man is believed to have come from the shooting range. Fortunately, the doctors saved the young man’s life.

“Suddenly, I found myself laying on the ground. I didn't know, I didn't realize anything. When I arrived at the hospital in Targu-Carbunesti, they told me I had a bullet in my head,” the man told local Digi24. He also said that he intends to sue the Gorj Gendarmerie for damages.

The prosecutors opened an investigation in this case, as they want to know if all safety rules have been complied with at the shooting range. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense has suspended all scheduled shootings at the range in Gorj county.

Locals say that this is not the first time when stray bullets from the shooting range reach their town, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

