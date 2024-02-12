Man dies after jumping on train tracks at Bucharest subway

A 60-year-old man died after throwing himself onto the tracks and being trapped under the train at the Bucharest subway, News.ro reported. The incident occurred at the Unirii Square station on Monday, February 12, disrupting the traffic around noon.

The subway operator confirmed the incident. “Metrorex informs that today, February 12, 2024, around 11:39, a suicide attempt took place in the Unirii Square 2 station, on the direction to Pipera,” reads the official announcement.

Teams of the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Inspectorate and the emergency rescue service SMURD went to the scene but could no longer save the man’s life.

“According to internal procedures, the authorized bodies and Metrorex will open an investigation to determine the circumstances in which the event occurred,” Metrorex said.

Another suicide attempt was reported at the Bucharest subway a week ago, at the Orizont station. The victim survived and was taken to a local hospital.

(Photo source: Iulian Dragomir/Dreamstime.com)