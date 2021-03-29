Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 08:09
Capital markets

Romanian listed DIY retailer opens its third store in Bucharest

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MAM Bricolaj (MAM), a smaller Romanian Do-It-Yourself that recently listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), will open its third store in Bucharest. The new unit is not far from market leader Dedeman's biggest outlet in the city.

MAM Bricolaj is investing EUR 1.65 mln in the store that will be inaugurated on March 30 on Prelungirea Ghencea boulevard - a fast-growing area that is also close to the city's densely populated western neighborhoods (Drumul Taberei, Militari).

The retailer's three stores in Bucharest are only the beginning of a national-wide network, the company promises in a statement sent to investors. The next store will be located in Brasov and, in the long term, the company envisages a total of twelve units in Romania's first-tier cities.

Unlike the major DIY chains that offer a broad product range, including construction materials and gardening equipment, MAM Bricolaj focuses on the equipment and materials needed by small furniture producers.

In 2019, MAM Bricolaj recorded a turnover of almost RON 40 mln (EUR 8.2 mln), up by a third compared to 2019, with just two stores. Its net profit also went up by a third, to RON 4 mln (EUR 0.61 mln).

This year, the company aims to increase its revenues by 76% to RON 70.6 mln (EUR 14.4 mln) and the net profit by 50% to RON 5.4 mln (EUR 1.1 mln), according to the budget subject to shareholders' approval.

The company's market capitalization is RON 86.7 mln (EUR 17.7 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo: Cristian Gavan, founder MAM Bricolaj; photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 08:09
Capital markets

Romanian listed DIY retailer opens its third store in Bucharest

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MAM Bricolaj (MAM), a smaller Romanian Do-It-Yourself that recently listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), will open its third store in Bucharest. The new unit is not far from market leader Dedeman's biggest outlet in the city.

MAM Bricolaj is investing EUR 1.65 mln in the store that will be inaugurated on March 30 on Prelungirea Ghencea boulevard - a fast-growing area that is also close to the city's densely populated western neighborhoods (Drumul Taberei, Militari).

The retailer's three stores in Bucharest are only the beginning of a national-wide network, the company promises in a statement sent to investors. The next store will be located in Brasov and, in the long term, the company envisages a total of twelve units in Romania's first-tier cities.

Unlike the major DIY chains that offer a broad product range, including construction materials and gardening equipment, MAM Bricolaj focuses on the equipment and materials needed by small furniture producers.

In 2019, MAM Bricolaj recorded a turnover of almost RON 40 mln (EUR 8.2 mln), up by a third compared to 2019, with just two stores. Its net profit also went up by a third, to RON 4 mln (EUR 0.61 mln).

This year, the company aims to increase its revenues by 76% to RON 70.6 mln (EUR 14.4 mln) and the net profit by 50% to RON 5.4 mln (EUR 1.1 mln), according to the budget subject to shareholders' approval.

The company's market capitalization is RON 86.7 mln (EUR 17.7 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo: Cristian Gavan, founder MAM Bricolaj; photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic