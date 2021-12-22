Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Colombian singer Maluma will return to Romania next year for Bucharest concert

22 December 2021
Colombian singer Maluma, one of the most popular artists worldwide, will return to Romania in 2022. The concert is scheduled to take place at Romexpo in Bucharest on April 8.

The performance in Romania is part of the singer’s world tour promoting his latest album Papi Juancho. Tickets can be purchased online at entertix.ro, eventim.ro and iabilet.ro.

Maluma previously performed in Bucharest in 2018 at the El Carrusel festival.

Other famous bands and artists set to perform in Romania in 2022 are Hooverphonic, Nightwish, Iron Maiden, and Arctic Monkeys.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/D&D East Entertainment)

