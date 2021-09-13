Covid hospital manager: 10,000 cases per day in October in RO

The fourth wave of the pandemic in Romania will not be milder than the previous ones, said the manager of the "Marius Nasta" Institute of Pneumoftiziology in the Capital, Dr Beatrice Mahler, in an interview with television station Digi24.

She said that she expects 10,000 daily cases of COVID-19 in October, from 2,500 currently.

She also predicted that two weeks after school starts, the number of daily cases would double.

Secretary of State Raed Arafat, who manages the extraordinary situation caused by the pandemic, admitted that Romania could reach the 10,000 figure.

"This time, however, we have a percentage of vaccinated people and a percentage of people who have gone through the disease, we have 31% vaccinated, and we still have at least 15-20% who have gone through the disease," he said on a more optimistic note.

Prime minister Florin Citu requested the doubling of the number of intensive care beds at the national level for COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday (September 12), during a video conference with several ministers, prefects, and other authorities, the head of government admitted that the epidemiological situation is worrying in several counties.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com