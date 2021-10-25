Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 14:30
Business

Romanian startup receives Red Dot: Luminary award

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Red Dot: Luminary, a top prize for product design, went this year to Romanian startup .lumen, which builds glasses meant to aid the mobility of the blind. 

The prize was granted to .lumen and design studio Desiro Vision, with which the startup designed the glasses.

The nominees for the prizes included a Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle by Canoo, an all-electric commercial and small business solution designed to maximize productivity and return on investment for users; Virgin Galactic Spaceship Interior by Seymourpowell, a collaboration with Virgin Galactic on the interior design of Unity, the world's first commercial spaceship; sPEEK by Sagentia Innovation, a voice-controlled surgical loupe headset that helps clinicians to deliver uninterrupted care in procedures through hands-free control of magnification and lighting optimization; and Cognixion One by STEL, a wearable speech generating device that enables communication via Brain Computer Interface with Augmented Reality.

The Red Dot: Luminary is the highest level of recognition accorded at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept. It is selected among the Red Dot: Best of the Best winners. "The Red Dot: Luminary serves as an inspiration to aspire towards. Akin to obtaining a quality seal for design that sets apart from the rest in the field, being awarded a Red Dot meant the works had excelled against a very high benchmark of design excellence," according to a description of the prize.

As Red Dot Luminary winners, the .lumen glasses will be exhibited at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore.

(Photo courtesy of .lumen)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 14:30
Business

Romanian startup receives Red Dot: Luminary award

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Red Dot: Luminary, a top prize for product design, went this year to Romanian startup .lumen, which builds glasses meant to aid the mobility of the blind. 

The prize was granted to .lumen and design studio Desiro Vision, with which the startup designed the glasses.

The nominees for the prizes included a Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle by Canoo, an all-electric commercial and small business solution designed to maximize productivity and return on investment for users; Virgin Galactic Spaceship Interior by Seymourpowell, a collaboration with Virgin Galactic on the interior design of Unity, the world's first commercial spaceship; sPEEK by Sagentia Innovation, a voice-controlled surgical loupe headset that helps clinicians to deliver uninterrupted care in procedures through hands-free control of magnification and lighting optimization; and Cognixion One by STEL, a wearable speech generating device that enables communication via Brain Computer Interface with Augmented Reality.

The Red Dot: Luminary is the highest level of recognition accorded at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept. It is selected among the Red Dot: Best of the Best winners. "The Red Dot: Luminary serves as an inspiration to aspire towards. Akin to obtaining a quality seal for design that sets apart from the rest in the field, being awarded a Red Dot meant the works had excelled against a very high benchmark of design excellence," according to a description of the prize.

As Red Dot Luminary winners, the .lumen glasses will be exhibited at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore.

(Photo courtesy of .lumen)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu