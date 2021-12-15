Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Politics

Romania’s former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announces new party

15 December 2021
Ludovic Orban, the former leader of Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), announced on December 14 that he set up a new centre-right party named Forta Dreptei (The Right Force).

He made the announcement together with other MPs who resigned from PNL.

“We consider it a democratic and especially moral obligation for us to continue to represent the citizens of Romania who gave us the vote, put their trust and hope in us after the PNL decided to be the fifth wheel at the PSD (e.n. Social Democrats) cart. The dynamic Romania, that of craftsmen, of professionals, of those who have the initiative in society, who create, who produce, has no political representation today,” Orban said, according to G4media.ro.

Orban resigned from PNL about a month ago, accusing the current Liberal leaders of driving the party against the will of its own electorate. Other Liberals joined Orban and resigned from the party.

Ludovic Orban lost PNL’s top position in September when Florin Citu was elected the new president.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Editor's picks