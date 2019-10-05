Video

Stars of popular TV series Lucifer accept challenge to wear traditional Romanian devil masks

Stars of the popular American comedy series Lucifer, including Welsh actor Tom Ellis who plays the role of Lucifer, accepted the challenge launched by a Romanian artisan to try his traditional devil masks. Soon after, Netflix Romania shared on its Facebook page a video of the actors wearing such masks. The music chosen for the video is also Romanian, being a song of local band Subcarpati.

Paul Buta, an artisan from Galati who makes traditional Romanian masks, challenged the Lucifer cast to try his devil masks, local Digi24 reported. In a video posted on the Facebook page of local radio station Virgin Radio, the Romanian artisan says he knows about Lucifer from his son. He also promises Netflix that if these images reach the actors of the popular TV series, he will give them a bottle of “homemade sour cherry brandy (visinata in Romanian)”.

Not long after, Netflix shared on its Facebook page a short video featuring the stars of Lucifer wearing traditional Romanian devil masks. The video is accompanied by the message: “Paul Buta, Virgin Radio Romania, you're welcome. We’re now waiting for the cherry brandy.”

Lucifer is a succeful American comedy series that follows Lucifer, the fallen angel who has decided he's had enough of his life in Hell and decides to spend some time on Earth to better understand humanity. He retires in Los Angeles – the City of Angels. The fourth season was launched on May 8 this year.

(Photo source: screenshot from Netlfix video)