Luca Tagliaretti appointed executive director of the European Cybersecurity Centre in Romania

02 February 2024

Luca Tagliaretti is the new head of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC). Romania won the bid to host the European agency in December 2020.

The hiring process for the new executive director started nearly two and a half years ago.

“Today, February q, Luca Tagliaretti took office as ECCC Executive Director (ED). The ED plays a key role in the work of the Centre. The ED is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Centre, as well as for the implementation of the tasks assigned to the Centre by the Regulation. The ED also assists and supports the Governing Board, prepares and implements the work program, and reports to the Governing Board,” the agency stated in a post on LinkedIn.

“I am confident that the ECCC has a key role to play in the European cybersecurity landscape, and I look forward to working with exceptional colleagues,” the new head of the center said. 

The ECCC develops and implements, together with the member states, the cybersecurity technology industry, and the community, a common agenda for technology development and its large-scale implementation in areas of public interest and enterprises, especially in SMEs. It does not intervene in cybersecurity incidents in member states. 

The European Cybersecurity Competence Center (ECCC) inaugurated its new headquarters in Bucharest in May 2023.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ECCC on LinkedIn)

1

