Simona Fodor, Senior Editor 

 

Business

Recently-launched tech jobs marketplace targets Romanian IT specialists working abroad

29 June 2021
Consultancy company Brainspotting has launched Loginro, an IT jobs marketplace and portal for “promoting Romania as a resource of talent and great opportunities” for this professional category.

The platform aims to connect employers and IT talents and create “a relevant and functional network for the local technology industry.”

It offers information about career opportunities, salary levels, employment behavior, but also IT projects that "are meant to contribute to solving problems of society.”

Over 20 companies are investing in the project, as partners and sponsors, with the aim of growing the market in the long term, according to a release from Loginro.

Among the companies that joined the project are Bosch Engineering Center Cluj, Siemens Romania R&D, DB Global Technology, LSEG Romania (as partners), BCR, Edenred Digital Center, eMag, Fortech, Garmin, ING Tech Romania, Molson Coors GBS, msg Romania, Orange Services, Systematic (as sponsors). 

Romania has a deficit of over 15,000 technology specialists every year, according to data provided by Loginro. In the past 20 years, 26% of the IT professionals left Romania, but one out of four wants to return, according to an internal survey conducted in May 2020. 

“The project’s objective is to capitalize the Romanian IT talent, to create a functional, vivid community, to signal the potential of the market in terms of quality of the talent, not only quantity. The long-term ambition is to contribute to the solid positioning of Romania on the global IT map, to feed the ‘brain regain’ for Romania, to increase the country’s rating in the world of IT specialists,” Ana Giurcă, founder of Loginro, said. 

Loginro’s activity is fully independent of Brainspotting. 

(Photo: Denisismagilov | Dreamstime.com)

