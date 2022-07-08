Because of the serious drought, swarms of locusts have invaded Tulcea county, ruining over 200 hectares of crops. The municipalities affected are Greci and Măcin.

Local authorities held the County Committee for Emergency Situations on July 7 to find an effective solution. It was decided that an emergency intervention is necessary to control the situation and keep the invasion from spreading, local paper Focus Press reported.

In the absence of swift and decisive action, the pest invasion would probably extend to other crops and might even enter residential areas, officials say.

"This morning we called an emergency meeting and decided to initiate a pest control procedure," said county prefect Alexandru Dan Munteanu. "In the shortest possible time, we will be dispersing the insecticide in the affected area by air. After that, a committee will assess the damage, taking note of the total affected area, and of the number of farmers that were affected, and we will then take the necessary steps."

The crops are not salvageable, but the affected farmers will be reimbursed for any material losses they have suffered as a result.

Care was taken in choosing the insecticide solution to be used, and environmental protection specialists were consulted, because the affected area happens to be a protected natural area.

Local farmers expressed their anguish in connection with this unexpected event:

"So we've been invaded by locusts! This is a good year: scorching heat, drought, famine. This is exactly what was missing," said a farmer to Antena 3.

"It sounds like a biblical plague. Do you know what it's like out there in the field? Like a Hitchcock movie, only there are locusts instead of birds," he added.

(Photo source: Greci Town Hall | Facebook)