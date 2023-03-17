Over RON 3.6 million is reportedly coming to the parking lot near the "Avram Iancu" International Airport of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, this year.

Helmed by GOTO Parking SRL, the firm that took over the lot in 2019, a sum of up to RON 2.5 million is going to restore the road in front of the old and arrival terminals and the main access. Other funds are going to digitization, markings, parking machines, sound system, free WiFi, and POS spots at the barriers.

"We decided to do this because our goal has always been and is to provide the best service to our customers. We want to resolve any conflict and find amicable ways of communication and collaboration that will benefit our passengers and customers. We want to continue to manage the west car park, even though we no longer own it. But if there is reluctance, we must also move towards the needs we have as a commercial company," said GOTO Parking's Sanda Ardelean, quoted by Stiridecluj.ro.

"Over the years, we have offered a wide range of freebies and we have not limited access to 100 spaces granted to Cluj Airport employees, as stated in the contract, and many times there have been more than 130 of their cars parked," she continued.

Parking lot rates vary depending on hours. Starting at RON 1 for the first 10 minutes, customers usually pay up to RON 72 for full 24-hour parking.

Not too long ago, the City Hall of Cluj-Napoca launched a tender to execute a park & ride project near the airport and the airport's board of directors also penned a RON 225 million contract to expand its departures terminal.

Last year, Romania's transport minister Sorin Grindeanu also greenlighted a total modernization investment contract worth EUR 43.6 million for the airport, funded through the European Regional Development Fund.

