Cluj Arena's new underground parking system put into operation

Cluj County Council's president Alin Tişe annunced on March 1 that the new parking system of Cluj Arena's underground lot has been put into operation.

Following an investment of over RON 758,000, the new integrated parking system benefits from a technology that allows the automatic reading of registration numbers, and also the issuance of tickets printed with barcodes for visitors from short duration, respectively proximity cards for subscribers. Also, payments can be made with contactless card or phone with NFC.

The underground parking lot of the Cluj Arena stadium has 303 spaces.

"This will benefit both the spectators who participate in the sports, cultural and musical events held at the stadium or the nearby multipurpose hall, as well as those who arrive in the central area and want to park their car in a safe place, close to their area of interest," Alin Tişe said, as quoted by News.ro

Since the inauguration of the stadium in 2011, the parking system has seen plenty of technical problems in payment, access, and operation.

Most recently, the Cluj County Council president has also been talking about malls inside or next to the stadium, or renaming Cluj Arena for sponsorship reasons, should a private company or a professional sports club manage the arena.

Near Cluj Arena, Sala Polivalentă’s parking system also saw an improvement, thanks to an investment of over EUR 120,000 back in November 2022.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cluj Arena/Facebook)