Local electro-IT retailer opens biggest Apple Shop in Romania

Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex will open a 150 sqm Apple Shop in its Media Galaxy store, in the Feeria Shopping Center, in northern Bucharest. The company says this is biggest Apple Shop in the country.

“The Romanians’ interest for Apple products is very high, which is why we have tried to create a dedicated space that offers the authentic experience of an official shop,” said Daniel Mirea, Altex Romania Retail Director.

The shop will be open for the store’s customers starting Friday, July 28, when the retailer will also have discounts for Apple products.

The company has had 20 sales consultants trained by Apple for this shop.

Altex is the biggest electro-IT retailer in Romania. The company, which is owned by local investor Dan Ostahie, reached a turnover of EUR 612 million in 2016.

The first Apple Shop in Romania was opened by eMAG, the biggest local online retailer, in September 2015. The shop is located in eMAG’s showroom in Bucharest.

Apple has no standalone store in Romania.

[email protected]