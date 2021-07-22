Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 08:02
Business

I3CP invited to lend EUR 150 mln to troubled RO insurer City before taking it over

22 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After the shareholders of troubled Romanian insurer City Insurance - save for the main shareholder Vivendi international that was lifted its voting rights - approved the capital injection, Netherland-based investment vehicle I3CP is invited to transfer the promised EUR 150 mln loan.

The shareholders also agreed on I3CP as the new majority shareholder - a change that pends the regulators’ approval, Economica.net reported.

After the EUR 150 mln is transferred, the Romanian market regulator ASF will allow I3CPto buy the majority stake (from Vivendi) as planned.

The sequence of operations was reportedly agreed among I3CP, ASF and the insurer’s shareholders.

The EUR 150 mln represents the money City Insurance needs to cover its liabilities generated by their contracts. Netherlands-based investment vehicle I3CP proposed on June 24 a deal involving a EUR 300 mln capital injection and credible partners - namely the Greek Church and, potentially, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Out of the EUR 300 mln, EUR 150 mln would come from I3CP and another EUR 150 mln from the Greek Church. The involvement of the EBRD as a shareholder of City is not mentioned as a done deal.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 08:02
Business

I3CP invited to lend EUR 150 mln to troubled RO insurer City before taking it over

22 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

After the shareholders of troubled Romanian insurer City Insurance - save for the main shareholder Vivendi international that was lifted its voting rights - approved the capital injection, Netherland-based investment vehicle I3CP is invited to transfer the promised EUR 150 mln loan.

The shareholders also agreed on I3CP as the new majority shareholder - a change that pends the regulators’ approval, Economica.net reported.

After the EUR 150 mln is transferred, the Romanian market regulator ASF will allow I3CPto buy the majority stake (from Vivendi) as planned.

The sequence of operations was reportedly agreed among I3CP, ASF and the insurer’s shareholders.

The EUR 150 mln represents the money City Insurance needs to cover its liabilities generated by their contracts. Netherlands-based investment vehicle I3CP proposed on June 24 a deal involving a EUR 300 mln capital injection and credible partners - namely the Greek Church and, potentially, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Out of the EUR 300 mln, EUR 150 mln would come from I3CP and another EUR 150 mln from the Greek Church. The involvement of the EBRD as a shareholder of City is not mentioned as a done deal.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks