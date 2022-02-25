Profile picture for user andreich
Business

German LKE group relocates factory from China to west Romania

25 February 2022
German group LKE, one of the largest manufacturers of logistics handling systems in Germany, with operations in the UK, Poland and China, will purchase Romanian company Someg Gherla in order to relocate to Cluj County a production line currently in operation in China.

The company received a EUR 4.6 mln loan from Romanian bank BCR to finance the deal.

"After many thorough searches, we chose to come to Someg Gherla, considering the matching of over 90% of the company's business profile, its resources, but also the growth potential it offers. Romania is an EU member state, which is constantly improving its infrastructure and has highly qualified staff with a good work ethic," said Bjorn Riechers, CEO of LKE Group. 

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

