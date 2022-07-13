Living Rock festival on Romania’s Tuzla beach reveals lineup

Belgian group Balthazar and local bands Vița de Vie, The Mono Jacks, byron, and Luna Amară joined the lineup of this year's Living Rock festival. The event takes place on Romania's Tuzla beach on August 19-21.

Other bands that will go on stage at the seaside festival are Robin and the Backstabbers, Coma, Piqued Jacks, Silent Strike, Luiza Zan & Gyárfás István, Bogdan Simion & Lăutarii de Mătase, Amadeus, Dl. Goe, Oigăn + Doru, Toulouse Lautrec, and E.M.I.L.

Tickets can be purchased online at iabilet.ro, and more details about the Living Rock festival can be found on the event's Facebook page.

Camping is allowed on site after paying in advance for the camping ticket, separately from the festival pass (one camping ticket for each person). The organizers also said there is a car park for caravans, which can be accessed with a parking ticket.

(Photo source: the organizers)