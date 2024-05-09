Lingly.ai launches personalized language learning app for expats in Romania

Lingly.ai, a personalized language learning app, announced its official launch in the Romanian market on May 9. The application specifically caters to expats living in Romania, promising “a unique and effective way to learn Romanian.”

The company said the decision to expand to Romania was made as the country continues to see a surge in expatriate residents.

“We understand the challenges expats face when adapting to a new country,” said Harry Bendix-Lewis, co-founder of Lingly.ai. “Mainstream language apps often neglect languages like Romanian. We're excited about offering a truly personalized experience that empowers expats to break through the language barrier in Romania.”

The app uses advanced AI technology to personalize language learning, tailoring learning journeys to individual needs and goals.

Lingly.ai’s learning path focuses on the most relevant vocabulary and grammar for users’ daily lives, and each course is different. Moreover, users can speak to AI characters and get instant feedback on grammatical mistakes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Lingly.ai)