Tech

Lingly.ai launches personalized language learning app for expats in Romania

09 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lingly.ai, a personalized language learning app, announced its official launch in the Romanian market on May 9. The application specifically caters to expats living in Romania, promising “a unique and effective way to learn Romanian.”

The company said the decision to expand to Romania was made as the country continues to see a surge in expatriate residents.

“We understand the challenges expats face when adapting to a new country,” said Harry Bendix-Lewis, co-founder of Lingly.ai. “Mainstream language apps often neglect languages like Romanian. We're excited about offering a truly personalized experience that empowers expats to break through the language barrier in Romania.”

The app uses advanced AI technology to personalize language learning, tailoring learning journeys to individual needs and goals.

Lingly.ai’s learning path focuses on the most relevant vocabulary and grammar for users’ daily lives, and each course is different. Moreover, users can speak to AI characters and get instant feedback on grammatical mistakes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Lingly.ai)

Normal
Tech

Lingly.ai launches personalized language learning app for expats in Romania

09 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lingly.ai, a personalized language learning app, announced its official launch in the Romanian market on May 9. The application specifically caters to expats living in Romania, promising “a unique and effective way to learn Romanian.”

The company said the decision to expand to Romania was made as the country continues to see a surge in expatriate residents.

“We understand the challenges expats face when adapting to a new country,” said Harry Bendix-Lewis, co-founder of Lingly.ai. “Mainstream language apps often neglect languages like Romanian. We're excited about offering a truly personalized experience that empowers expats to break through the language barrier in Romania.”

The app uses advanced AI technology to personalize language learning, tailoring learning journeys to individual needs and goals.

Lingly.ai’s learning path focuses on the most relevant vocabulary and grammar for users’ daily lives, and each course is different. Moreover, users can speak to AI characters and get instant feedback on grammatical mistakes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Lingly.ai)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 May 2024
Entertainment
New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide
10 May 2024
Politics
Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania
10 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania
10 May 2024
Defense
US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s
10 May 2024
Society
Poll: Romanians see benefits of EU membership but believe they are still discriminated
10 May 2024
Energy
BSOG goes ahead with 3GW offshore wind project in Romania’s Black Sea
09 May 2024
Entertainment
Netflix’s Wednesday: Romanian actor returns as Thing in season 2 as production moves to Ireland
09 May 2024
Justice
Romania’s Archbishop of Tomis to stand trial in corruption case