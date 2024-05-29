Limitless Agency generated sales of EUR 445 million for online stores in 2023

News from Companies

Limitless Agency, one of Romania’s largest digital marketing agencies, generated record sales of EUR 445 million for the online stores in its portfolio. Thus, the company managed to cover over 6% of the total value of the local e-commerce market, estimated at EUR 7 billion in 2023, not including services, utility bill payments, digital content or plane tickets, vacations and trips, hotel reservations, tickets to shows or various events, etc. With these segments also factored in, the total value would exceed EUR 10 billion.

The agency has in its portfolio approximately 400 online stores representing several market verticals and manages yearly marketing budgets exceeding EUR 40 million. The local e-commerce market has reached its highest level and, according to estimates, will continue to grow by approximately 10% in 2024 compared to 2023.

"Romanian e-commerce maintains an upward trend compared to the same period last year, supported mainly by the opening of more and more online stores and the decrease in inflation. Romanians buy more and more online, but the competition in the market is also getting stronger, so digital marketing strategies like SEO and PPC campaigns are becoming essential in the market positioning. The results we obtained in 2023 show the significant impact of the digital marketing strategies implemented by our team for the online stores in the portfolio, which represented the main engine of sales. At the same time, they directly contributed to the consolidation of the e-commerce market at the national level", said Daniel Slăvenie, CEO and Partner of Limitless Agency.

The agency ended last year with a turnover of EUR 4.25 million, up 30% compared to the previous year.

What do Romanians order online: the most purchased products

In 2023, Romanians most often bought electronics and household appliances, clothing, cosmetics, as well as services, generating over 2 million transactions in the stores for which Limitless Agency managed digital marketing campaigns.

The highest average values ​​of online orders were registered in tourism (6,500 RON), IT&C (over 1,200 RON), industrial (790 RON), medical (770 RON), pharma (700 RON), fashion (583 RON) and sports (562 RON). According to Limitless internal data, the online segments with the highest average online conversion rates are the beauty industry (5.14%), jewelry (2.56%), food (2.43%), gifts (2.27%), books (1.87%), cars (1.69%), sports (1.5%) and fashion (1.24%).

Along with the increase in online sales of clients, Limitless Agency was awarded by Google. Specifically, the agency achieved the Gold distinction from Google for exceptional performance in optimizing and increasing revenue by almost 50% for the Eden Boutique online store, after implementing the most effective digital marketing tactics.

Limitless Agency won first place at the Google Search Excellence Awards 2023, Best Use of Performance Max, for retail, for a series of results brought to the Eden Boutique online store, which included: 35% higher conversions, 47% higher revenue, 9% increase in the return on investment and 93% increase in the number of clicks in 2023 compared to the previous year. In implementing the online campaign for Eden Boutique, Limitless Agency used a unique technology on the market, developed in-house, with the help of which they performed an in-depth analysis for continuous campaign optimization.

