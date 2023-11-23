Limitless Agency: Black Friday 2023 record purchase - a EUR 148,000 TV

News from Companies

The biggest purchase on Black Friday 2023 was a smart LED TV worth EUR 148,000, followed by a pair of sports shoes worth EUR 3,000 (EUR 14,000) and a baby carriage worth more than EUR 3,000 (RON 14,500), according to data from Limitless Agency, one of the main digital marketing agencies in Romania.

The Black Friday 2023 edition saw a slight 12% increase in online sales compared to last year to more than EUR 25 mln, while the number of online users increased by 13% and the number of transactions increased by 4% overall, shows a report of data from more than 400 stores for the period November 10-12, carried out by Limitless Agency.

During November 10-12, the average value of the order was EUR 126, like the average value during the Black Friday weekend last year.

Other impressive Black Friday 2023 numbers are represented by the purchase of 14,500 mobile phones, 5,000 playstation consoles, 4,500 car tires, 27 pairs of Dolce & Gabbana Portofino sports shoes and 16 pairs of women's shoes worth RON 4,320 in a single order, the Limitless Agency report also shows.

"Purchasing behavior on Black Friday 2023 was slightly more moderate, with Romanians preferring to buy fewer products and of lower values ​​than last year. One of the reasons is the fact that the Black Friday edition started earlier this year, but also the fact that Romanians have become more thoughtful. However, the number of users increased by 13%, a sign that Romanians are increasingly familiar with the online environment. All in all, it was an edition with optimal results and expected by online stores, also in relation to the current economic context", declares Daniel Slăvenie, CEO & Partner Limitless Agency.

In this context, Limitless Agency clients achieved revenues of over EUR 25 mln during the Black Friday weekend. The areas that recorded sales increases are beauty and alcoholic beverages.

For Black Friday 2023, online stores have increased Black Friday budgets by 30% compared to last year.

According to a Limitless Agency report, which analyzes the Digital Market Outlook data, revenues from the e-commerce market in Romania will reach 7 billion euros in 2023, respectively almost EUR 12 bln by 2027.

