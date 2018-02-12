German retailer increases wages of employees in Romania

German retailer Lidl said it would increase the wages of the company’s over 5,500 employees beginning March 1. As such, a seller will earn a minimum gross wage of RON 3,061 (EUR 658) or a net of RON 1,800 monthly (EUR 387), while a commercial worker will earn a gross RON 3,301 (EUR 709).

The national minimum gross wage stands at RON 1,900 (EUR 408) or a net RON 1,162 (EUR 249). This means that a Lidl cashier can expect to earn 50% more than this.

Over 1.5 million employees in Romania are currently paid the minimum national wage, Ziarul Financiar reported. This amounts to around one third of the total local employees.

Besides the salary increase, the employees will receive additional benefits, the company said. All the Lidl employees will receive meal vouchers and life insurance, in addition to the current private medical insurance.

The number of vacation days will also increase, and other professional development opportunities will be offered.

