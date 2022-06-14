Business

Lidl distances itself as retail market leader in Romania

14 June 2022
The German discount store Lidl remains the leader among retailers present in Romania, based on the turnover reported in 2021, followed by Kaufland and Carrefour.

Last year, Lidl saw a 16% sales growth relative to 2020, distancing itself from Kaufland, which it overtook as the market leader in the first year of the pandemic. The distance between the two has grown ever since.

When the pandemic started, Lidl, Kaufland, and Carrefour were roughly equal in terms of market share, according to Profit.ro. After two years of aggressive expansion by Lidl, that is no longer the case.

Last year, the group opened 33 new locations, reaching a total of 300 stores nationally and a turnover of RON 14.87 billion (EUR 3 billion).

The German retailer entered the Romanian market in 2011 and saw its biggest gains in the last two years. However, the expansion came at a cost. Lidl saw a 2.5% drop in its net profit last year, to RON 737 mln (EUR 149 mln), ending a six-year streak of growth.

Kaufland saw a turnover of RON 13,9 billion (EUR 2.8 billion) last year, up 8% compared to 2020, but an 8.6% drop in profits, to RON 887 mln (EUR 179 mln). The last time Kaufland Romania registered a profit decline was in 2011.

The French chain Carrefour came in third place among retailers present in Romania, with an overall turnover of RON 13.1 billion (EUR 2.65 billion).

1

