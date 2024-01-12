Business

Romanian investor pours EUR 80 mln into frozen pastry and bakery factory

12 January 2024

Lidas, a company controlled by the Romanian entrepreneur Elena Anastase that operates a bakery factory in the town of Mineri in Tulcea county, as well as its chain of stores, has already hired 140 people for the new factory of frozen pastry and bakery products that it is building and will continue recruiting up to 200 people.

The new factory, which involved EUR 80 million in investments, is located in Cataloi (Tulcea county).

The company’s management claims the new plant will be one of the largest facilities of this type, fully automated, in Europe, Businessmagazin.ro reported.

In 2022, Lidas started the construction of the second bakery factory in Cataloi, an investment initially estimated at EUR 46 million, half of the amount being provided by state aid. During the development of the project, the company managed to obtain other financing, reaching a larger investment than the one initially estimated.

In the same industry, Swedish Lantmännen Group announced at the end of last year that it borrowed EUR 90 million from the EBRD to finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art bakery facility in Bucharest, which will serve as a central production hub supplying countries in Central and Southeast Europe. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Victoria Chizhevskaya/Dreamstime.com)

