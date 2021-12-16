Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 12:36
Business

RO startup Licenseware raises EUR 500,000 in second investment round

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Licenseware, the app ecosystem of software license management, raised its second investment round, worth EUR 500,000.

Venture capital firm Early Game Ventures led the round, which saw the participation of Fortech Investments, a branch of Romanian software development services provider Fortech.

"I'm happy to say that, over the past six months since the initial pre-seed investment, Licenseware has gained the right level of traction to raise another round. This has been a result of our team's tremendous effort coupled with strong market validation," said Alex Cojocaru, co-founder and CEO of Licenseware. "Our initial round has given us enough fuel to reach the next stage in our evolution. Now it's time to take it up a notch. This second round will further accelerate our growth rate and allow us to properly expand in other markets such as the US and Australia."

"This next round will allow us to significantly accelerate our velocity furthermore, catalyzing the delivery of the solutions we and the ITAM community collectively believe to be the future of software license management," said Chris Allen, CSO and co-founder of Licenseware.

So far, Licenseware has focused on developing applications that support Oracle software licensing. Starting January 2022, it will release apps ready to support the dynamic licensing needs of Microsoft users. It also plans AI apps to help companies analyze software license contracts and blockchain-infused license management.

(Photo: Artur Szczybylo/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 12:36
Business

RO startup Licenseware raises EUR 500,000 in second investment round

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Licenseware, the app ecosystem of software license management, raised its second investment round, worth EUR 500,000.

Venture capital firm Early Game Ventures led the round, which saw the participation of Fortech Investments, a branch of Romanian software development services provider Fortech.

"I'm happy to say that, over the past six months since the initial pre-seed investment, Licenseware has gained the right level of traction to raise another round. This has been a result of our team's tremendous effort coupled with strong market validation," said Alex Cojocaru, co-founder and CEO of Licenseware. "Our initial round has given us enough fuel to reach the next stage in our evolution. Now it's time to take it up a notch. This second round will further accelerate our growth rate and allow us to properly expand in other markets such as the US and Australia."

"This next round will allow us to significantly accelerate our velocity furthermore, catalyzing the delivery of the solutions we and the ITAM community collectively believe to be the future of software license management," said Chris Allen, CSO and co-founder of Licenseware.

So far, Licenseware has focused on developing applications that support Oracle software licensing. Starting January 2022, it will release apps ready to support the dynamic licensing needs of Microsoft users. It also plans AI apps to help companies analyze software license contracts and blockchain-infused license management.

(Photo: Artur Szczybylo/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks