Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 08:43
Business

RO steel mill Liberty invests EUR 6.3 mln in pipe coating line

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian integrated steel mill Liberty in Galaţi (formerly known as Sidex) is investing RON 31 mln (EUR 6.3 mln) in a processing line to coat the pipes it produces in its own tubular products unit.

The annual capacity of the line will be around 110,000 tonnes, or almost 500,000 meters of pipes, and will ensure washing, drying, sandblasting, inspection and coating.

The technology will allow adding successive layers of epoxy resin, polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as - on request - polypropylene foam.

"The market is demanding more and more coated pipes, used to transport energy fluids. With this new coating line, Liberty Tubular Products Galati will be the only manufacturer in this area with the capacity to produce this type of high-quality tubular product. But the great commercial advantage is that the company will produce both the raw material for the pipes and will coat them for customers in Romania, the Balkans and other areas of Europe," explains Aida Nechifor, General Manager of Liberty Galaţi.

(Photo: Libertysteelgroup.com/ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 08:43
Business

RO steel mill Liberty invests EUR 6.3 mln in pipe coating line

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian integrated steel mill Liberty in Galaţi (formerly known as Sidex) is investing RON 31 mln (EUR 6.3 mln) in a processing line to coat the pipes it produces in its own tubular products unit.

The annual capacity of the line will be around 110,000 tonnes, or almost 500,000 meters of pipes, and will ensure washing, drying, sandblasting, inspection and coating.

The technology will allow adding successive layers of epoxy resin, polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as - on request - polypropylene foam.

"The market is demanding more and more coated pipes, used to transport energy fluids. With this new coating line, Liberty Tubular Products Galati will be the only manufacturer in this area with the capacity to produce this type of high-quality tubular product. But the great commercial advantage is that the company will produce both the raw material for the pipes and will coat them for customers in Romania, the Balkans and other areas of Europe," explains Aida Nechifor, General Manager of Liberty Galaţi.

(Photo: Libertysteelgroup.com/ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks