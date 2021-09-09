RO steel mill Liberty invests EUR 6.3 mln in pipe coating line

Romanian integrated steel mill Liberty in Galaţi (formerly known as Sidex) is investing RON 31 mln (EUR 6.3 mln) in a processing line to coat the pipes it produces in its own tubular products unit.

The annual capacity of the line will be around 110,000 tonnes, or almost 500,000 meters of pipes, and will ensure washing, drying, sandblasting, inspection and coating.

The technology will allow adding successive layers of epoxy resin, polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as - on request - polypropylene foam.

"The market is demanding more and more coated pipes, used to transport energy fluids. With this new coating line, Liberty Tubular Products Galati will be the only manufacturer in this area with the capacity to produce this type of high-quality tubular product. But the great commercial advantage is that the company will produce both the raw material for the pipes and will coat them for customers in Romania, the Balkans and other areas of Europe," explains Aida Nechifor, General Manager of Liberty Galaţi.

