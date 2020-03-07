Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 09:22
Politics
Poll: Liberal candidate leads in race for Bucharest City Hall
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The candidate of the Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) for the Bucharest mayor seat, Nicusor Dan, leads by a wide margin of nearly nine percentage points against Social Democrat (PSD) mayor Gabriela Firea, according to a poll carried by INSCOP for PNL.

Some 54.5% of those polled that confirmed willingness to attend the ballot in autumn indicated Nicusor Dan as the preferred candidate from among the two choices, Digi24 reported. Nearly one-third of the respondents were not sure about attending the ballot.

Out of the sample, 56.1% believe that Bucharest "is moving in the wrong direction," while only 40.3% see the latest urban developments as positive.

According to the poll, on the list of the biggest problems impacting Bucharest residents are the traffic congestion, pollution, corruption in the administration, crime and scandals, and the dirt and the lack of parking lots.

Bucharest residents also believe that the first problems to be approached by the new mayor should be the road traffic and infrastructure projects, eliminating corruption in the mayor's office, reducing pollution, improving public health (building a bigger hospital), and expanding green spaces and playgrounds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 09:22
Politics
Poll: Liberal candidate leads in race for Bucharest City Hall
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The candidate of the Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) for the Bucharest mayor seat, Nicusor Dan, leads by a wide margin of nearly nine percentage points against Social Democrat (PSD) mayor Gabriela Firea, according to a poll carried by INSCOP for PNL.

Some 54.5% of those polled that confirmed willingness to attend the ballot in autumn indicated Nicusor Dan as the preferred candidate from among the two choices, Digi24 reported. Nearly one-third of the respondents were not sure about attending the ballot.

Out of the sample, 56.1% believe that Bucharest "is moving in the wrong direction," while only 40.3% see the latest urban developments as positive.

According to the poll, on the list of the biggest problems impacting Bucharest residents are the traffic congestion, pollution, corruption in the administration, crime and scandals, and the dirt and the lack of parking lots.

Bucharest residents also believe that the first problems to be approached by the new mayor should be the road traffic and infrastructure projects, eliminating corruption in the mayor's office, reducing pollution, improving public health (building a bigger hospital), and expanding green spaces and playgrounds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products