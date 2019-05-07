RO lawmakers propose legalization of cannabis for medical purposes

Almost 100 Romanian MPs from all parties proposed the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes, Hotnews.ro reported.

Patients with chronic terminal illnesses in Romania may have access based on prescriptions to cannabis painkillers using a special procedure (as currently, for morphine). A bill to this effect was filed on July 4 in Parliament.

The project bears the name “Victoria,” after a woman who suffered from cancer and died earlier this year. In memory of her mother, Alexandra, Victoria's daughter, fought for other patients with terminal illnesses to have access to cannabis painkillers: Alexandra gathered 20,000 signatures for legalizing cannabis medicine and convinced nearly 100 MPs to sign the project law.

