Law sending drunk drivers guilty of manslaughter to jail enters into force in Romania

The so-called “Anastasia” law has come into effect, making it so drivers who cause fatal accidents while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or who drive without a license, will necessarily receive prison sentences.

The Romanian Police explained, cited by Biziday, that "according to the new legislative amendments, those who commit a fatal accident while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or without a driving license, must forget about the term 'suspension'!"

The law was passed by the Romanian Parliament at the end of June, was promulgated by the president last week, and was published in the Official Gazette at the beginning of this week.

It is worth noting that according to Eurostat statistics, Romania was the country in the EU with the highest number of deaths in road accidents relative to its population in 2022.

