Justice

Law sending drunk drivers guilty of manslaughter to jail enters into force in Romania

14 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The so-called “Anastasia” law has come into effect, making it so drivers who cause fatal accidents while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or who drive without a license, will necessarily receive prison sentences.

The Romanian Police explained, cited by Biziday, that "according to the new legislative amendments, those who commit a fatal accident while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or without a driving license, must forget about the term 'suspension'!"

The law was passed by the Romanian Parliament at the end of June, was promulgated by the president last week, and was published in the Official Gazette at the beginning of this week.

It is worth noting that according to Eurostat statistics, Romania was the country in the EU with the highest number of deaths in road accidents relative to its population in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Law sending drunk drivers guilty of manslaughter to jail enters into force in Romania

14 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The so-called “Anastasia” law has come into effect, making it so drivers who cause fatal accidents while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or who drive without a license, will necessarily receive prison sentences.

The Romanian Police explained, cited by Biziday, that "according to the new legislative amendments, those who commit a fatal accident while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or without a driving license, must forget about the term 'suspension'!"

The law was passed by the Romanian Parliament at the end of June, was promulgated by the president last week, and was published in the Official Gazette at the beginning of this week.

It is worth noting that according to Eurostat statistics, Romania was the country in the EU with the highest number of deaths in road accidents relative to its population in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov