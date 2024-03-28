Macro

Labor cost in Romania, Bulgaria is a quarter of that in Western Europe

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The hourly labor cost in central and eastern Europe rose by double-digit rates (+15.8% y/y in Romania) in 2023, compared to a +5.3% y/y advance of the EU average (EUR 31.8), but they remain a quarter to a third of the average hourly labor cost in Western European countries such as France or Germany, according to data published by Eurostat.

In Romania, the hourly labor cost rose by 15.8% y/y to EUR 11 in 2023, while higher growth rates were seen in countries where the cost was already higher: +19.6% y/y (to EUR 18.3 in Hungary) and +16% y/y (to EUR 14.5) in Poland.

Labor cost (largely reflecting the gross wage) in Romania thus lags behind its most developed peers in the region, while the lowest hourly labor cost can be found in Bulgaria (EUR 9.3, +13.4% y/y).

The labor cost in countries where most Romanians found employment, Italy and Spain, notably lag significantly below the EU averages: EUR 30 and EUR 25, respectively, compared to over EUR 40 in France and Germany. 

The intensity of immigration (not only from Romania or Eastern Europe) seems to be negatively correlated with the labor cost across Europe: the stronger the immigration, the lower the labor cost. The labor cost also correlates negatively with the workforce shortage accused by employers: intuitively, the lower the wages paid, the stronger the workforce shortage.

Within the euro area, hourly labor costs increased in all countries, Eurostat concluded. 

The most significant increases were recorded in Croatia (+14.2%), Lithuania (+12.4%), and Estonia (+11.7%).

For EU countries outside the euro area, the hourly labor costs expressed in national currency increased in 2023 in all countries, with the largest increases recorded in Hungary (+17.0%), Romania (+16.5%), Bulgaria (+14.0%), and Poland (+12.4%). They increased the least in Denmark (+2.7%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Labor cost in Romania, Bulgaria is a quarter of that in Western Europe

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The hourly labor cost in central and eastern Europe rose by double-digit rates (+15.8% y/y in Romania) in 2023, compared to a +5.3% y/y advance of the EU average (EUR 31.8), but they remain a quarter to a third of the average hourly labor cost in Western European countries such as France or Germany, according to data published by Eurostat.

In Romania, the hourly labor cost rose by 15.8% y/y to EUR 11 in 2023, while higher growth rates were seen in countries where the cost was already higher: +19.6% y/y (to EUR 18.3 in Hungary) and +16% y/y (to EUR 14.5) in Poland.

Labor cost (largely reflecting the gross wage) in Romania thus lags behind its most developed peers in the region, while the lowest hourly labor cost can be found in Bulgaria (EUR 9.3, +13.4% y/y).

The labor cost in countries where most Romanians found employment, Italy and Spain, notably lag significantly below the EU averages: EUR 30 and EUR 25, respectively, compared to over EUR 40 in France and Germany. 

The intensity of immigration (not only from Romania or Eastern Europe) seems to be negatively correlated with the labor cost across Europe: the stronger the immigration, the lower the labor cost. The labor cost also correlates negatively with the workforce shortage accused by employers: intuitively, the lower the wages paid, the stronger the workforce shortage.

Within the euro area, hourly labor costs increased in all countries, Eurostat concluded. 

The most significant increases were recorded in Croatia (+14.2%), Lithuania (+12.4%), and Estonia (+11.7%).

For EU countries outside the euro area, the hourly labor costs expressed in national currency increased in 2023 in all countries, with the largest increases recorded in Hungary (+17.0%), Romania (+16.5%), Bulgaria (+14.0%), and Poland (+12.4%). They increased the least in Denmark (+2.7%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport
27 March 2024
Culture
Outdoor campaign promotes Romania as a tourist destination in Rome, Milan
27 March 2024
Macro
Romania’s public spending spirals, pushing up deficit to 1.67% of GDP Jan-Feb
26 March 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan Romania secures EUR 435 mln for investments in Craiova plant production
26 March 2024
Politics
Romanian government continues internship program this year