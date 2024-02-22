"La Grande Bellezza" to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on Dragobete

The Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest will host a concert titled "La Grande Bellezza" by the George Enescu Philharmonic and several special guests on February 24 to mark the local celebration of love, Dragobete.

The concert will begin at 7 PM and will feature flutist Ion Bogdan Ștefănescu, cellist Mircea Marian, and pianist Clementina Ristea Ciucu.

"Whoever comes on Saturday, February 24, at 7:00 PM, to the Romanian Athenaeum, will listen to music of overwhelming beauty, classical and romantic composers premiering in Romania, and my stage partners, Clementina Ristea Ciucu and Mircea Marian, are exceptional musicians. A perfect concert for Dragobete, from which the audience will leave in love with music!” - said Ion Bogdan Ștefănescu.

