Events

"La Grande Bellezza" to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on Dragobete

22 February 2024

The Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest will host a concert titled "La Grande Bellezza" by the George Enescu Philharmonic and several special guests on February 24 to mark the local celebration of love, Dragobete.

The concert will begin at 7 PM and will feature flutist Ion Bogdan Ștefănescu, cellist Mircea Marian, and pianist Clementina Ristea Ciucu.

"Whoever comes on Saturday, February 24, at 7:00 PM, to the Romanian Athenaeum, will listen to music of overwhelming beauty, classical and romantic composers premiering in Romania, and my stage partners, Clementina Ristea Ciucu and Mircea Marian, are exceptional musicians. A perfect concert for Dragobete, from which the audience will leave in love with music!” - said Ion Bogdan Ștefănescu.

Further details are available here.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: mbsstudio222 | Dreamstime.com)

1

