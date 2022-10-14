HR

KPMG: Romanian managers stay optimistic about short-term outlook

14 October 2022
Most companies in Romania have rather positive expectations regarding the future economic conditions in the very short term, despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, mainly caused by the war in Ukraine, the rapid acceleration of energy prices and the increase in interest rates as a result of the advance of inflation, notes the report "2022 CEO Outlook" carried out by KPMG.

The KPMG report also shows that 58% of business leaders globally expect the recession to be mild and short, 14% of CEOs indicate the recession is among their most pressing concerns today – up slightly from early 2022 (9%), while pandemic fatigue tops the list (15%), Ziarul Financiar reported.

As for the prospects of the Romanian labour market, they are somewhat similar to those regarding the economic activity.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in August, reaching the level recorded before the pandemic. This exacerbated some problems in the labour market.

The shortage of labour and talent, as well as the mismatch of professional skills, have been felt more strongly in several sectors lately, including in production and service activities, shows the KPMG analysis.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

