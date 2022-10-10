Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Korean Beauty in Poster Art: Korean culture's annual celebration to return to Bucharest's Art Safari

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We hope that the Korean artist and Romanian students and the public collaborate, sharing their spirit and sense of art, as we believe that mutual understanding and communication are the basis for increasing Korea's visibility in Romania."

This is what Kap-soo Rim, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, hopes for the upcoming Korean culture week, which will take place at the Art Safari event taking place in downtown Bucharest from October 10 to 16. 

Presented by Art Safari in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, the event puts Byoung-il Sun, a multi-awarded graphic artist from the country, on the spotlight to showcase his artistry - titled "Korean Beauty in Poster Art."

Two special events curated by the artist, "Hangul Typo Stencil T-Shirts Design Class" and "Hangul Calligraphy Event," are open for students and visitors on October 12 at 10.30 and October 13 at 18.00, respectively. 

Visitors may purchase tickets on the website and at the entrance, for as little as RON 30, until December 11. In addition to the Korean week event, the art exhibition also partners with London's Victoria and Albert Museum during their tenth edition.  

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Korean Beauty in Poster Art: Korean culture's annual celebration to return to Bucharest's Art Safari

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We hope that the Korean artist and Romanian students and the public collaborate, sharing their spirit and sense of art, as we believe that mutual understanding and communication are the basis for increasing Korea's visibility in Romania."

This is what Kap-soo Rim, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, hopes for the upcoming Korean culture week, which will take place at the Art Safari event taking place in downtown Bucharest from October 10 to 16. 

Presented by Art Safari in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, the event puts Byoung-il Sun, a multi-awarded graphic artist from the country, on the spotlight to showcase his artistry - titled "Korean Beauty in Poster Art."

Two special events curated by the artist, "Hangul Typo Stencil T-Shirts Design Class" and "Hangul Calligraphy Event," are open for students and visitors on October 12 at 10.30 and October 13 at 18.00, respectively. 

Visitors may purchase tickets on the website and at the entrance, for as little as RON 30, until December 11. In addition to the Korean week event, the art exhibition also partners with London's Victoria and Albert Museum during their tenth edition.  

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future