Korean Beauty in Poster Art: Korean culture's annual celebration to return to Bucharest's Art Safari

"We hope that the Korean artist and Romanian students and the public collaborate, sharing their spirit and sense of art, as we believe that mutual understanding and communication are the basis for increasing Korea's visibility in Romania."

This is what Kap-soo Rim, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, hopes for the upcoming Korean culture week, which will take place at the Art Safari event taking place in downtown Bucharest from October 10 to 16.

Presented by Art Safari in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, the event puts Byoung-il Sun, a multi-awarded graphic artist from the country, on the spotlight to showcase his artistry - titled "Korean Beauty in Poster Art."

Two special events curated by the artist, "Hangul Typo Stencil T-Shirts Design Class" and "Hangul Calligraphy Event," are open for students and visitors on October 12 at 10.30 and October 13 at 18.00, respectively.

Visitors may purchase tickets on the website and at the entrance, for as little as RON 30, until December 11. In addition to the Korean week event, the art exhibition also partners with London's Victoria and Albert Museum during their tenth edition.

(Photo source: the organizers)