Business

RO Army seeks contractor for EUR 400 mln project to modernize Kogalniceanu military base

09 March 2021
Romania's Defense Ministry (MApN) launched on March 6 a tender to acquire "Design and execution for a classified secret contract for the construction of infrastructure at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base", Economica.net reported.

The contract, estimated at RON 2 billion (EUR 400 million), is the first stage of a multi-billion project to develop Romania's biggest military base at the Black Sea.

The tender covers the construction of a new airfield with take-off and landing runways and maneuvering surfaces.

Interested companies can submit their application until May 27, 2021, and the evaluation ends on December 28, 2021. Subsequently, the selected candidates will be able to submit further actual bids.

The Social Democrat Government of Viorica Dancila approved an investment project of over RON 12 bln (EUR 2.4 bln) at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base in its last meeting in the autumn of 2019. The investment involves building new infrastructure and facilities and integrating them with the existing ones.

(Photo: Ministerul Apararii National Facebook Page)

Normal
