Cinema

KINOdiseea Film Festival to take place in Bucharest in October

28 September 2023

The 15th edition of the KINOdiseea International Film Festival for Young Audiences is taking place in Bucharest, at Cinema Gloria and Cinema Luceafărul, between October 11 and 15.

This year, the festival will be divided into three sections, bringing to the big screen films that have received awards at other significant film festivals for young audiences (Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Canada China International Film Festival, Montreal International Children’s Film Festival, International Film Music Critics Award) in both short and feature film competitions, as well as special sections, a Youth selection dedicated to teenagers, and a Panorama.

The festival will also include various workshops, performances, and short film screenings at locations such as Prăjitoria Buimac, Liceul Internațional București, as well as Școala 149 and Grădinița 160 in Sector 3. 

The Flower Fairy and The Stone Troll (directed by Karla Nor Holmbäck), Katak - The Brave Beluga (directed by Christine Dallaire-Dupont and Nicola Lemay), Jules' Adventures in Asha's World (directed by Sophie Farkas Bolla), and Abbababb: 12 Hours to Destruction (directed by Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir), among other films that have received major awards, can be viewed during the film festival.

Details about the program will be available soon on www.kinodiseea.ro. Reservations for organized groups can be made at rezervari@kinodiseea.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

1

