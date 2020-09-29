Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:23
Business

KFC Romania launches its own online ordering platform

29 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fast-food chain KFC Romania launched its own online ordering platform so that, at this moment, customers have three options to order KFC products at home: the website, the call center, and the online order partner platforms.

The company's new platform is only available in Bucharest, where online orders will be delivered through its own KFC Delivery service.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In the country, delivery is still made through online partner platforms operating in each city.

The new platform facilitates the quick placement of orders. It includes offers dedicated to this new channel alone. Delivery has been an important business pillar for the company since 2017 when the KFC Delivery service was launched.

Starting with two restaurants in Bucharest, the service has gradually expanded to 79 locations in 32 cities so far.

The new digital platform contributes significantly to the development of the business, with an investment that will have a visible impact immediately, but also in the long run.

Sphera Franchise Group is one of the largest groups in the foodservice industry in Romania and owns the franchise companies operating the brands KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery, and Taco Bell. Internationally, the group operates restaurants in Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova, and in Italy.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:28
16 September 2020
Business
KFC Romania seeks 400 workers to support home delivery
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:23
Business

KFC Romania launches its own online ordering platform

29 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fast-food chain KFC Romania launched its own online ordering platform so that, at this moment, customers have three options to order KFC products at home: the website, the call center, and the online order partner platforms.

The company's new platform is only available in Bucharest, where online orders will be delivered through its own KFC Delivery service.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In the country, delivery is still made through online partner platforms operating in each city.

The new platform facilitates the quick placement of orders. It includes offers dedicated to this new channel alone. Delivery has been an important business pillar for the company since 2017 when the KFC Delivery service was launched.

Starting with two restaurants in Bucharest, the service has gradually expanded to 79 locations in 32 cities so far.

The new digital platform contributes significantly to the development of the business, with an investment that will have a visible impact immediately, but also in the long run.

Sphera Franchise Group is one of the largest groups in the foodservice industry in Romania and owns the franchise companies operating the brands KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery, and Taco Bell. Internationally, the group operates restaurants in Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova, and in Italy.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:28
16 September 2020
Business
KFC Romania seeks 400 workers to support home delivery
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome