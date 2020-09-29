KFC Romania launches its own online ordering platform

Fast-food chain KFC Romania launched its own online ordering platform so that, at this moment, customers have three options to order KFC products at home: the website, the call center, and the online order partner platforms.

The company's new platform is only available in Bucharest, where online orders will be delivered through its own KFC Delivery service.

In the country, delivery is still made through online partner platforms operating in each city.

The new platform facilitates the quick placement of orders. It includes offers dedicated to this new channel alone. Delivery has been an important business pillar for the company since 2017 when the KFC Delivery service was launched.

Starting with two restaurants in Bucharest, the service has gradually expanded to 79 locations in 32 cities so far.

The new digital platform contributes significantly to the development of the business, with an investment that will have a visible impact immediately, but also in the long run.

Sphera Franchise Group is one of the largest groups in the foodservice industry in Romania and owns the franchise companies operating the brands KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery, and Taco Bell. Internationally, the group operates restaurants in Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova, and in Italy.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]